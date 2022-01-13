The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday will be observed this weekend with events hosted by We Thrive in Riverside Renters Association.
On Friday, participants can attend a movie night and discussion at 6 p.m. at the Thrive Resource Center at Kinglsey Village, 595 Riverside Parkway in Austell.
On Saturday, there will be a health and wellness expo from 10 a.m. to noon. A life after high school workshop from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Participants must register at monicadelancy@hotmail.com to attend. High school seniors will be entered into a drawing for $500, college students will be entered into a drawing for $250, and students kindergarten to 11th grade will be entered into a drawing for $100. All payments will be made at the end of the workshop and the student must attend the entire workshop. There will also be a community clean up from 3 to 5 p.m. and a family game night at 7 p.m. There will be door prizes and refreshments.
On Sunday, there will be a rental assistance navigation workshop at 6 p.m. at the Thrive Resource Center at Kingsley Village Apartments, 595 Riverside Parkway in Austell. Participants must register at monicadelancy@hotmail.com.
On Monday, the We Thrive in Riverside Renters Association will support the Cobb NAACP virtual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.