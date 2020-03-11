The City of Powder Springs will have a ribbon cutting on Friday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. for the South Cobb Arts Alliance's 3899 Brownsville Road location in Powder Springs Park.
Participants can meet the Powder Springs city officials and members of the community. Afterwards, there will be an SCAA Member Meeting. Light refreshments will be served.
