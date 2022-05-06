The Rev. Joe Evans, senior pastor at First Presbyterian Church of Marietta, is the speaker at the Metro Marietta Kiwanis Club's Monday meeting. 

The club meets at noon at Roswell Street Baptist Church, 774 Roswell Street, Marietta, 30060.

Evans will be speaking on “Lessons from My Grandparents, and How FPC Marietta’s History Helped Us Through The Pandemic."

For more information or to make a reservation, please email metromariettakiwanis1957@gmail.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In