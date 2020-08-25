Rev. Brian Smith has been appointed as the new pastor at Waleska United Methodist Church.
His first service at the church will be Sept. 13.
Rev. Smith has been associate pastor at the First Methodist Church of Marietta for the past six years. Previously, he was pastor at Cokesbury United Methodist Church in Hartwell. He completed seminary at Duke Divinity School and received his bachelor’s degree in religion from Birmingham-Southern College.
He succeeds Rev. Tim Emmett who has accepted a new church appointment. The United Methodist Church uses an itinerant system where local bishops appoint pastors to a specific church one year at a time.
Waleska United Methodist Church is located on the campus of Reinhardt University in Waleska. Church services are temporarily held outdoors at 9 a.m. on Sundays due to COVID-19.
For more information, visit www.waleskaumc.org.
