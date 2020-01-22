The celebration of the official retirement of Cobb County community leader and religious icon Rabbi Steven Lebow will be April 18 at Temple Kol Emeth, 1415 Old Canton Road in Marietta.
Rabbi Lebow has over 30 years of dedicated service to Temple Kol Emeth.
CNN personality Holly Firfer is slated to be Master of Ceremony for the evening as well as other guests. There will be a special VIP reception beginning at 5:30 p.m. The general cocktail reception begins at 6:15 p.m. and will be followed by dinner from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
The show/special entertainment begins at 8:30 p.m. and is followed by a dessert reception from 10 to 11 p.m.
Tickets are limited and on sale now at www.LebowOpus.com.
The seated dinner portion of the evening is limited to 200 people and expected to sell out quickly. Tickets will be available separately for the show afterward.
