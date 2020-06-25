Retired healthcare executive Bernie Brown of Marietta, who recently celebrated his 80th birthday, has found purpose in his fourth quarter as an author.
His new book, the sixth one since retirement, is entitled “The Gospel According to St. Bernard” and has just been released by publisher, Inspiring Voices.
In 1971, Brown was appointed the administrator of Kennestone Hospital in Marietta and spent the next 30 years assisting in developing what is today the WellStar Health System. He received the WellStar Visionary Leadership Award in 2018.
During his working years, Brown had a passion for writing. He had numerous articles published in national healthcare and leadership journals. He wrote over 300 columns entitled “It seems to me” in the organization’s newsletter.
He was also asked by a national publisher to write a book on risk management for a program that he started at Kennestone. Later, two more column compilation books were published with all proceeds going to the institution’s foundation.
“The Gospel According to St. Bernard” is written to Brown’s eight grandchildren and one great grandchild.
He began the book with a heavy heart in February 2019. He had just returned from a trip to Tennessee to attend the funeral of one of his sisters. Brown would experience the loss of nine members of his immediate and extended families in less than a year and all but two were younger than he was. He noted that these sort of experiences cause one to not only do some soul-searching, but also conduct a reevaluation of plans and goals for the rest of one's life.
He felt the need to share some important things with his family and especially his grandchildren.
Other books by Brown include:
- "Lessons Learned on the Way Down: A Perspective on Christian Leadership in a Secular World"
- "Purpose in the Fourth Quarter: Finishing the Game of Life Victoriously"
- "Snookie and Bernie are Sweethearts: An Anatomy of a Marriage," which was coauthored with his wife.
- "Road Signs on the Journey Home: Fifty-Two Modern-Day Proverbs"
- "Adventures of the Bass Buddies: Tales of Fun, Folly, Friendship, Faith and a Little Fishing," which was coauthored with three friends.
All are available at Amazon.com/books and through other booksellers. All proceeds benefit educational, healthcare, community and church organizations and institutions.
