The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will celebrate Earth Day 2021 on April 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for Respecting Mother Nature: Simple Ways to Care for the Earth.
The event is presented by Elise McDonald, environmental program leader with Keep Cobb Beautiful. During the interactive session, seniors will discuss ways to care for Mother Nature in one's daily life. Topics will include the harm of littering and the simple ways to reduce, reuse and recycle waste.
The Google Meets link is https://meet.google.com/vky-fntt-vhi.
For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
