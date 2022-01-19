Residents that missed the annual Cobb County Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration on Jan. 17 can watch the show online.

The program went virtual for a second consecutive year due to COVID-19.

Talented local performers took to the stage for this virtual event honoring Dr. King. The annual event was hosted by the county and the Cobb branch of the NAACP.

The video is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V-yvhHmW4SY.

