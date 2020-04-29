While the American Cancer Society has funded 49 researchers who have gone on to receive the Nobel Prize, none of them have been a woman — yet.
ACS will hold a virtual launch of the new 2020 ResearcHERS: Women Fighting Cancer campaign on Friday at noon on the Vimeo platform at https://vimeo.com/401850751/c064f480eb.
The hour-long virtual panel discussion will be moderated by Susanna Greer, PhD, scientific director at ACS, and feature panelists Pamela Kreeger, PhD, associate professor of biomedical engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Madison; Debra Patt, MD, executive vice president at Texas Oncology; and Connie L. Lindsey, executive vice president and head of corporate social responsibility and global diversity, equity, and inclusion at Northern Trust, Chicago.
Not only is ACS funding this generation of female researchers, but it also will focus on educating the next generation by providing internship experiences to local high school girls interested in pursuing careers in science.
For more information, visit acsresearchers.org/atlantaga or visit the ResearcHERS channel on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpn7VmtAQ227QqGtUzm9QKQ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.