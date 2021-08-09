Rescuing Hope, a non-profit organization dedicated to eradicating sex trafficking, will host its 4th Annual Gala on Aug. 21.
This year’s theme is “A Night of Building Hope,” and will be held at 6 p.m. at the Cobb Galleria Centre in the Cumberland area.
Festivities will include a reception, live and silent auction, wine raffle and dinner.
In 2019, the live and silent auctions raised more than $28,000. By donating an item, participants will be making a tax-deductible contribution that will help continue the fight against sex trafficking. All auction item donors will be recognized at the event and the merchandise provided will be displayed professionally for the evening.
All proceeds from this event will bring vital funds and support to Rescuing Hope programs and services. There is still time to become a corporate sponsor, purchase individual tickets or tables of 10 and donate an auction item.
For more information, contact Ni’Cole McCrae, director of Development, at 404-490-3655 or nicole@resucinghope.com or visit www.rescuinghope.com.
