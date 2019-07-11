Fischer-Price will host one of 500 free Rescue Heroes Touch a Truck Experiences on Saturday.
The Experience will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot of Walmart, 2795 Chastain Meadows Parkway in Marietta.
The event celebrates the relaunch of the Rescue Heroes toys sold exclusively at Walmart. Rescue Heroes are a preschool toy line featuring first responders as action figures.
Participants can explore fire trucks and/or police cars, meet local fire fighters and/or police officers and take pictures with them, take a picture next to a Rescue Heroes character cutout, play with the new Rescue Heroes toys, have a chance to take home a Rescue Heroes poster that highlights the new toys and the animated episodes on YouTube and purchase in-store event only Rescue Heroes action figures.
