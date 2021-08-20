Repticon, a recognized leader in hosting reptile and exotic animal expos throughout the U.S., will be Sept. 11-12 at the Cobb Civic Center Hudgins Hall in Marietta.
The family-oriented event will feature a mixture of vendors, breeders and educators. Participants can learn about animals not normally seen in local pet stores. There will be seminars on animal-related topics by experts in the field of herpetology. Many of the vendors allow live interactions with the pets during visits to their booth.
Show hours are Sept. 11 from 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. and 1:15 to 4 p.m.; and Sept. 12 from 10 a.m. to 12:45pm and 1:15 to 4 p.m. Three ticket options are only sold online: $15 Super Ticket, $12 Sat. VIP Block, $10 for adults, $5 for children 5-12, children 4 and under are admitted free.
For more information, visit http://repticon.com/georgia/marietta/.
