Rep. Lucy McBath hosted a virtual banquet on June 2 to celebrate Sixth District students who accepted an appointment to a U.S. military service academy.
Many of these students were nominated to their respective service academies by McBath’s office in December 2020. In total, 23 students from the Sixth District, the highest total since McBath began serving in 2019, will attend one of the four academies.
There are nine students that will attend the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, 10 students will attend the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, three students will attend the U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs and one student will attend the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point.
The students are:
- The Walker School student Eva Blauvelt of Marietta was appointed to the U.S. Naval Academy.
- Marist High School student Luke Benson of Brookhaven was appointed to the U.S. Military Academy.
- United States Military Preparatory School student Corey Field of Johns Creek was appointed to the U.S. Military Academy.
- Northview High School student Andrew Hutcheson of Johns Creek was appointed to the U.S. Military Academy.
- Johns Creek High School student Andrea Riddle of Alpharetta was appointed to the U.S. Military Academy.
- Lakeside High School student Jalen Roberts of Atlanta was appointed to the U.S. Military Academy.
- Centennial High School student Christopher Reyome of Roswell was appointed to the U.S. Military Academy.
- Mount Pisgah Christian School student Haley Agin of Roswell was appointed to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.
- Milton High School student Evan Broaderick of Milton was appointed to the U.S. Naval Academy.
- Chattahoochee High School student Timothy Jeong of Alpharetta was appointed to the U.S. Naval Academy.
- Chattahoochee High School Student Katie Wong of Johns Creek was appointed to the U.S. Naval Academy.
- Northview High School Student Daniel Kim of Johns Creek was appointed to the U.S. Naval Academy.
- Blessed Trinity Catholic High School student Ronald Miller of Roswell was appointed to the U.S. Naval Academy.
- Wesleyan student Jacob Price of Johns Creek was appointed to the U.S. Naval Academy.
- The Lovett School student Wasswa Robbins of Atlanta was appointed to the U.S. Naval Academy.
- Pace Academy and Naval Academy Preparatory School student Mbiti Williams of Roswell was appointed to the U.S. Naval Academy.
- Alpharetta High School student Alexandra Clark of Alpharetta was appointed to the U.S. Air Force Academy.
- Marion Military Institute student Charles Phillips of Alpharetta was appointed to the U.S. Air Force Academy.
- Northview High School student Kayleigh Yun-Thayer of Johns Creek was appointed to the U.S. Air Force Academy.
