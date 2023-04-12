Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Georgia, issued the following statement to announce the winners of the 2023 Congressional Art Competition for Georgia’s 11th Congressional District.
Ashley McMath, who attends River Ridge High School, won first place for her entry entitled, Thy Will be Done.
“This year’s competition was very special because, for the first time since 2019, we were able to host this year’s participants and their artwork at an art gallery in our beautiful district. Every year I’m blown away by the artistic talent that exists in Georgia’s 11th Congressional District, and this year was no different. The joy and excitement this competition brings to our students, parents, and teachers is inspiring, and I’m proud of this year’s winners and contestants.”
Congressman Loudermilk recently hosted the 2023 participants, and their artwork, at the The Downtown Gallery in Cartersville. The competition featured 32 pieces of art from eight different schools, and the winning artwork was determined by an independent panel of judges.
2023 Congressional Art Competition results were:
First Place went to Ashley McMath of River Ridge High School for the entry, Thy Will be Done.
Second Place went to Samantha Swift of River Ridge High School for the entry, Homophone.
Third Place went to Emily Coburn of Woodstock High School for the entry, Shopper’s Best Friend.
Honorable Mentions went to Sydney Orr of Cass High School for the entry, I Spy; and Kyra Brown of Woodland High School for the entry, Vulnerable.
Rep. Loudermilk represents Georgia's 11th Congressional District, which includes all of Bartow and Pickens counties and portions Cobb and Cherokee counties. He serves as a member of the House Financial Services Committee and the Committee on House Administration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.