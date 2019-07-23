State Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, will host a “Back to School Bash” on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Blaze Pizza, 2955 Cobb Parkway SE in Vinings, to give away 100 school supply bags for the 2019 school year.
For more information, email Rep. Allen at erick.allen@house.ga.gov or call his Capitol office at 404-656-0109.
