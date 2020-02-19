The Marietta Museusm of History, 1 Depot Street in Marietta, will have a special edition of the Remember When Club in honor of Women's History Month on March 27 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
The Museum will bring together current and former Marietta Mayors' administrative assistants. The free event encourages audience participation as they hear about some of the most memorable moments working in this prestigious office.
For more information, visit www.MariettaHistory.com.
