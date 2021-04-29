Relay for Life of Cobb County, committed to helping the Cobb County community overcome cancer, is heading to Town Center at Cobb mall in Kennesaw on May 14 from 7 to 9 p.m.
Teams are invited for a socially distant, drive-in style relay, celebrating the county’s cancer survivors and caregivers with live music, guest speakers and a luminaria ceremony. The event will be in the mall's parking lot near Macy’s Men’s & Furniture Gallery.
Teams, families and friends can register by visiting bit.ly/TCCRelayForLife. For more information, visit towncenteratcobb.com.
