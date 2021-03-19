The Cobb County Public Library and libraries across the U.S. will participate in Virtual Money Smart Week 2021, held daily April 10-17.
The free virtual events will cover preparing a personal spending plan, how to talk with one's children, aging parents or life partner about money; evaluating financial aid packages, choosing the proper Medicare plan and the basics of wills and trusts. Cobb libraries promote resources and programs like Money Smart Week for increasing financial capacity in the community.
Virtual Money Smart Week 2021 will focus on one daily “Money Smart” theme. Content will be provided by government, non-profit and educational institutions through a combination of 10-15-minute presentations, checklists, toolkits and other pertinent resources. Money Smart Week programming will focus on supporting the needs of low to-moderate income households - those most affected by COVID-19 - to encourage greater financial well-being in their communities.
The Virtual Money Smart Week 2021 daily topics and presenters are:
- April 10 at 11 a.m. will be Talking Cents by UChicago Financial Education Initiative.
- April 11 at 11 a.m. will be Savings – A Little Can Make a Big Difference by FINRA Investor Education Foundation.
- April 12 at 1 p.m. will be Bank On It – Finding Safe + Affordable Bank Accounts by Economic Awareness Council.
- April 13 at 1:30 p.m. will be Understanding the Basics of Federal Student Loans by U.S. Department of Education, Federal Student Aid.
- April 14 at 2 p.m. will be Tax-Related Fraud + Identity Theft by the Internal Revenue Service.
- April 15 at 2 p.m. will be Managing Personal Finances During COVID-19 by Global Financial Literacy Excellence Center.
- April 16 at 1 p.m. will be Housing Protections + Resources by Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
- April 17 at 11:30 a.m. will be Tips for Managing Money Ups and Downs by University of Wisconsin-Madison, Division of Extension.
Created by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago in 2002, Money Smart Week is a public awareness campaign designed to help consumers better manage their personal finances. The American Library Association is among several partnering organizations that participate.
To register for the webinars and for more information, visit www.cobbcounty.org/library or the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago Money Smart Week page at www.moneysmartweek.org.
