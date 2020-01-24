The City of Marietta's Parks & Recreation Department announced registration for its Gem City Mid-Winter Break Camp for children ages 6–12 is now open.
The camp will be held at the Custer Park Sports & Fitness Center from Feb. 17-21.
Price is $75 per camper for City of Marietta residents or $100 per camper for non-city residents. Regular camp hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with extended hours available for $20 extra per child. Extended Hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Campers must provide their own "cold" sack lunch. Participants should have their child eat breakfast before arriving to camp and a reusable water bottle is required. Each camper must also be equipped with active and athletic clothing only with athletic shoes.
For more information, call Marietta's Parks & Recreation Department at 770-794-5601.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.