Kennesaw Parks & Recreation invites residents to help celebrate the holiday season by decorating a wooden ornament, tree, snowflake or snowman to be displayed at the Depot Park Tunnel.
Kennesaw Parks & Rec will supply the wooden piece. Contestants will use paint, collage, mosaic or more to create a unique masterpiece to participate in this holiday art contest. Cost for entry is $10. Spaces are limited.
All items will be judged and prizes will be awarded to the winning entries in Best Overall, Parks & Rec Director’s Choice and Most Creative.
Registration is available at https://bit.ly/31OXRhv. The decorations will be on display at the Depot Park Tunnel from Dec. 4-28.
For more information, visit kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.
