Kaiser Permanente Georgia will host its annual Corporate Run, Walk & Roll event on Sept. 30.
This inclusive, virtual 5K race welcomes people of all ages and physical abilities to join with the option to run, walk or roll in a wheelchair. Due to rising COVID-19 infection rates, the annual event was converted to a virtual race. This year’s event allows those outside metro Atlanta to join by submitting proof of completion for the 5K distance.
Now through Sept. 10, registration is priced at $35 which includes medals, T-shirts and swag bags that will be awarded to each participant to celebrate their achievement of finishing the race. Following Sept. 10, registration prices will increase to $39.
This year’s virtual race will include special promotions and social media activity, including a Facebook Live kick-off event on Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. Participants should follow the Kaiser Permanente Corporate Run, Walk, Roll Facebook page to join the live broadcast.
To sign up, visit https://KPRunWalkRoll.com.
