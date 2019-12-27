Registration is open for the Girls Who Code Club programs scheduled for Saturday afternoons from January through May for two Marietta area Cobb County Public Libraries.
The clubs are designed to close the workforce gender gap in technology and other fields while promoting interpersonal skills development including teamwork and self-confidence in a friendly environment. Registration is required and space is limited. Computers will be provided as needed.
The Sibley Library, 1539 South Cobb Drive, will host its first Girls Who Code Club for students in grades 3-5 on alternating Saturdays at 2 p.m. from Jan. 18 to May 30. To register, call 770-528-2520.
The Stratton Library, 1100 Powder Springs Road, will have the Girls Who Code Club return for students in grades 6-12 each Saturday at 1 p.m. from Jan. 25 to May 9. To register, call 770-528-2522.
For more information, visit www.cobbcat.org.
