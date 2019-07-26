The City of Marietta's Parks & Recreation Department announced registration for its American Sign Language classes for participants ages 8 years old and up in both a beginner and intermediate class.
The classes will be held at the Custer Park Sports and Fitness Center, 545 Kenneth E. Marcus Way in Marietta. The classes begin on Monday and run until Aug. 26. The beginner classes are Mondays from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. and the intermediate classes are Mondays from 6 to 7 p.m. Cost is $57. Space is limited. Register at www.mareittaga.gov/parksrec.
For more information, contact Marietta Parks and Rec at 770-794-5601.
