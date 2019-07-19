The City of Marietta's Parks & Recreation Department announced registration for its tumbling classes for children, ages 6–14, is now open.
The camp will be held at the Custer Park Sports and Fitness Center, 545 Kenneth E. Marcus Way in Marietta. The camp runs from Aug. 6-27. Cost per child is $40. Space is limited.
For more information, visit www.mariettaga.gov/parksrec or call 770-794-5601.
