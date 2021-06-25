Participants can park their car with their favorite snacks and drinks, grab outdoors chairs and blankets to join Cobb PARKS staff for an outdoor movie experience.
The Kaiser Permanente Movie Series will present "The Sandlot" on July 10 at Big Shanty Park, 2050 Kennesaw Due West Road NW in Kennesaw.
Park opens at 8 p.m. Movie starts around dusk. Registration opens on Saturday at 9 a.m. at cobbcounty.org/parks.
