Registration for Acworth's annual Summer Camp Sports Series begins May 2 for residents and May 9 for non-residents.

Each camp focuses on fundamentals and skills of a different sport. Camps are $40 for Acworth residents, $50 for non-residents. All participants will receive an official Acworth Sports Camp swag item.

Camps, held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., are:

  • Volleyball Camp, for ages 7-14 years, will be May 31 to June 2 at the Acworth Community Center in Logan Farm Park, 4361 Cherokee Street in Acworth.
  • Basketball Camp, for ages 5-8 and 9-14 years, will be June 7-8 an June 9-10 at the Center.
  • Football Camp, for ages 5-12 years, will be June 21-23 at the Acworth Sports Complex - Football Fields.
  • Speed and Agility Camp, for ages 7-16 years, will be June 28-30 at the Acworth Sports Complex - Football Fields.
  • Soccer Camp, for ages 5-12 years, will be July 12-14 at the Acworth Sports Complex - Football Fields.
  • Registration for Baseball Camp, for ages 5-12 years, ended on March 26.

For more information, visit www.acworthparksandrecreation.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In