The 12th annual Acworth Turkey Chase will look a little different this year, but the goals of the event will remain the same - providing food to the Housing Authority and food pantries in Acworth during the holidays.
There will not be a race day event. Everyone will run or walk a 5K or 2K on their own and on any route.
Registration is $10 and includes a t-shirt when one donates a non-perishable food item.
For more information, visit acworth.org.
