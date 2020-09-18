The City of Marietta’s Parks and Recreation Department announced that registration is now open for Marathon Kids, which will be held virtually from Oct. 5 to Dec. 16.
The Marathon Kids running program engages kids in a positive, simple, goal-driven running program that challenges them to run two marathons, from 26.2 miles to 52.4. Nike is a proud partner of Marathon Kids and provides incentives for each runner, including a Nike t-shirt.
Parents can pick up their child’s incentives and resources beginning Sept. 28 at Custer Park Sports & Fitness Center, 545 Kenneth E. Marcus Way in Marietta. Finishers Awards will be ready for pickup on Dec. 17.
To register, visit https://secure.rec1.com/GA/city-of-marietta/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTEyMzEwNzI=.
