Small Wonders STEM is a hands-on exploration of the world for preschoolers, age 3-5, and their caregivers.
Participants will explore everyday science topics through books, experiments and art. This interactive STEM story time will pique preschoolers curiosity about the world around them.
The event will be April 15 at 10:30 a.m. Register at cobbcounty.org/library/events/small-wonders-stem. A kit containing most of the required materials to complete the challenges will be available to registered participants for pick up at Mountain View Library, 3320 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.