The City of Marietta’s Parks and Recreation Department announced they are accepting applications for the city's 43rd Annual Harvest Square Arts and Crafts Festival on Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Marietta Square.
Booth spaces are $50. Application deadline is Sept. 20 at 5 p.m. Checks should be made payable to the City of Marietta. To download the application, visit http://www.mariettaga.gov/DocumentCenter/View/7691/Art-and-Craft-Application-HarvestFest-2019?fbclid=IwAR3SbBmdo_tQgvNaWmtbd8in6z7vwZhV5TwiNAB43WwIrCuW0cr6p53sVw8.
For more information, call the Marietta Parks and Recreation Department at 770-794-5601 or visit http://www.mariettaga.gov/1258/Harvest-Fest?fbclid=IwAR1mDkSx-jXkrXPurconuN2lE_1sMdQl-o86fy3mMWNC0bMRmCQZPH2ABNk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.