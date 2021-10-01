Sorry, an error occurred.
Registration is now available for the community to participate in the City of Marietta and the Kiwanis Club of Marietta’s 17th annual Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. on Marietta Square.
As in prior years, the parade will begin at the Roswell Street Baptist Church and march up towards Marietta Square and back down Lawrence Street.
The City of Marietta and the Kiwanis Club of Marietta will honor all veterans and commemorate those who have paid the ultimate price in serving the U.S.
To register, visit https://cityofmarietta.formstack.com/forms/veterans_day_parade. The deadline to submit an application is Oct. 15 at 5 p.m.
