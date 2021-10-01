Registration is now available for the community to participate in the City of Marietta and the Kiwanis Club of Marietta’s 17th annual Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. on Marietta Square.

As in prior years, the parade will begin at the Roswell Street Baptist Church and march up towards Marietta Square and back down Lawrence Street.

The City of Marietta and the Kiwanis Club of Marietta will honor all veterans and commemorate those who have paid the ultimate price in serving the U.S.

To register, visit https://cityofmarietta.formstack.com/forms/veterans_day_parade. The deadline to submit an application is Oct. 15 at 5 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.