The USDOT Mid South Atlantic, Small Business Transportation Resource Center is having its ACCESS 2021 - Women and Girls In Transportation Initiative CEOs Round Table Talk Webinar on Aug. 31 from 2 to 3 p.m.
Women can join and hear female CEOs speak about opportunities and their success in the transportation industry.
The Eventbrite registration is https://www.eventbrite.com/e/166566030481.
WITI’s mission is to increase the participation of women in the transportation industry and prepare young women to become the nation’s future leaders by creating ladders of opportunity and small business’ economic competitiveness through careers, internships, strategic partnerships and education.
