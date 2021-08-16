The USDOT Mid South Atlantic, Small Business Transportation Resource Center is having its ACCESS 2021 - Women and Girls In Transportation Initiative CEOs Round Table Talk Webinar on Aug. 31 from 2 to 3 p.m.

Women can join and hear female CEOs speak about opportunities and their success in the transportation industry.

The Eventbrite registration is https://www.eventbrite.com/e/166566030481.

WITI’s mission is to increase the participation of women in the transportation industry and prepare young women to become the nation’s future leaders by creating ladders of opportunity and small business’ economic competitiveness through careers, internships, strategic partnerships and education.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.