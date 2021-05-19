Join Cobb 4-H for face-to-face summer programming.
Activities will include teen leader training, Summer STEAM, computer coding class, Shark Quest, Fun with Food and Nailed It, Berry College Tour and College Life Hacks, Cloverbuds Shark Quest, Farm to Table Day, Cloverbuds Batteries Included and outdoor scientist.
These summer activities are open to kindergarten through 12th grade 4-H'ers. Registration is now open.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3hF1246.
