Camp Puzzle is a one-day event, centered on providing children and young adults on the Autism Spectrum the opportunity to experience the different roles of Public Safety firsthand.
The event will be held at the Cobb County Safety Village, 1220 Al Bishop Drive in Marietta, on April 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Registration is required at camppuzzle.org.
