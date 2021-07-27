Cobb PARKS staff will giveaway free backpacks filled with school supplies to school-aged children on Aug. 14 from noon to 4 p.m. at Fair Oaks Park, 1465 W. Booth Ext. SW in Marietta.

To ensure the safety of staff, volunteers and participants, the giveaway will be a drive-through event. Families must register to receive free supplies. Cobb and Douglas Public Health staff will also be on site administering the Pfizer vaccine to anyone 12 years old or older. Participants can sign up while registering for the event.

To register, visit cobbparks.org, click "register or reserve" and use activity code 23029.

