Cobb PARKS staff has partnered with the Atlanta Hawks, State Farm and Goodr to support families around metro Atlanta.

A Snack Pack Summer Series distribution event will be held June 26 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Ron Anderson Recreation Center, 3820 Macedonia Road in Powder Springs. Parents and students can pick up free snack packs, produce and beverages. Snack packs include one full day of snacks and meals, including cereal, breakfast biscuit, Pop-tarts, muffins, fruit snacks, Uncrustables, cookies, fruit cups, applesauce, chips and pizza.

Registration required. To register, visit hawkssnackpacksummer.com.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.