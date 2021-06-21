Cobb PARKS staff has partnered with the Atlanta Hawks, State Farm and Goodr to support families around metro Atlanta.
A Snack Pack Summer Series distribution event will be held June 26 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Ron Anderson Recreation Center, 3820 Macedonia Road in Powder Springs. Parents and students can pick up free snack packs, produce and beverages. Snack packs include one full day of snacks and meals, including cereal, breakfast biscuit, Pop-tarts, muffins, fruit snacks, Uncrustables, cookies, fruit cups, applesauce, chips and pizza.
Registration required. To register, visit hawkssnackpacksummer.com.
