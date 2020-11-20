The University of Georgia Extension office offers monthly "master naturalist" webinars on a variety of topics, including the history of hunting, urban wildlife, birds of prey, Georgia swamps, forensic meteorology and forest ecosystems.
To view a flyer of upcoming webinars, visit https://mcusercontent.com/19c85519b5a11a3765e4d402c/images/e9d3c31b-a97e-4f79-808e-d7bc6670f996.png.
Online registration links will be provided in advance.
For more information, contact Hallie Harriman at 770-528-4070 or by email at hallie.harriman@uga.edu.
