The Cobb Extension staff is hosting the free virtual cooking club "Kids in the Kitchen," which is open to youth of all ages and their families.
Each cooking club session features recipes that can easily be made at home. The club meets once a month from 5 to 7 p.m. on Zoom. The next meeting is April 20 and will feature Hasselback potatoes and stir-fries vegetables.
Registration is required. After one registers, they will receive an email confirmation, a link to the online meeting and a list of ingredients and any kitchen equipment they will need for the recipe. Participants should allow 2-3 days for processing time to receive the email.
For more information or to register, visit bit.ly/springcookingclub.
