Join Cobb 4-H staff for its next SPIN Club focusing on healthy living, games and cooking.
The club is open to kindergarten through 12th grade students and participants will dine through the four important meals of the day.
Participants can learn a healthy way to prepare some of their favorite dishes, which can also be adapted to be vegetarian.
The Dining with Cobb 4-H SPIN Club will meet on Mondays in March at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom. This is a kit-based SPIN club. Participants will receive all necessary items in the kit with the exception of wet and perishable ingredients. The kit is $25 and club size is limited to the first 30 4-H’ers to register and pay.
Call 770-528-4070 to register with a Visa/MasterCard/Discover Card.
