The Red White & You Online Live Auction Event, benefiting the Georgia National Guard Family Support Foundation Inc., will be Dec. 9 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
The event will have "Experiences for 2021" for participants to bid on. Some of the items include On Air with Clark Howard, hunting trips, sports experiences, State Legislator for the Day, an Italy experience, tank driving, Mayor for the Day, gun club membership, staycations, firehouse and police experiences, Porsche driving and Steve Penley art.
Online bidding opens Nov. 27 at redwhiteandyou.home.qtego.net.
For more information, contact John Loud at john@loudsecurity.com, Leslie Hammond at Lesliemhammond@gmail.com, Patrick Lee at patricklee15@hotmail.com, Nancy Couch at nancy@graphicvisioninc.net, Kari Paramore at kaparramore@att.net or Meara Brown at meara.brown@gmail.com.
