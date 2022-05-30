Red Hare Brewing Company, partnering with The Dobbins Top Three Association, will have the Red Hare SPF Sprint 5K on June 11.

Participants will run through downtown Marietta and neighborhoods back to Marietta Square from 8 to 11 a.m.

There will be colorful t-shirts, awards, a commemorative pint glass and a DJ for a Red Hare beer garden celebration at The Still on The Square.

All entrants 21 and over will receive one of Red Hare’s favorite brews. Those under 21 will receive a non-alcoholic Red Hare Root Beer soda.

Tickets are starting at $35 for early admission at www.active.com/marietta-ga/running/distance-running-races/red-hare-spf-sprint-5k-2022.

For more information, visit https://www.redharebrewing.com/the-still-on-the-square/.

