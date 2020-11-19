Red Hare Brewery, 1998 Delk Industrial Boulevard in Marietta, will have brewery tours now through Dec. 29.
Participants can learn how the beers are brewed. Tours are given Tuesday through Friday at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 11 a.m. or 7 p.m. and Sundays at noon or 5 p.m.
Participants can choose a tour package to purchase the day of - a flight and tour for $15; a flight, tour and glass for $20; and a flight, tour, glass and t-shirt for $35. Sign up for tours by emailing tours@redharebrewing.com with the tour time, package option and number of people in a group.
For more information, visit https://www.redharebrewing.com/marietta-taproom/.
