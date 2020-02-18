Red Hare Brewery Co., 1998 Delk Industrial Boulevard SE in Marietta, will have the Hoppin' into Spring 5K on March 7.
The 5K will take participants thorugh the streets of Marietta ending with a Red Hare beer garden celebration featuring live music, food and complimentary beer tasting for ages 21 and over or non-alcoholic Red Hare Root Beer soda.
All runners will receive a custom Red Hare 5K glass and the first 100 runners back to the brewery will get a chance to taste their specialty Race Casks. Overall awards will be given to male and female winners and the top three in all the usual five-year age groups.
Cost is $15-$30.
For more information, visit http://www.redharebrewing.com or https://runsignup.com/Race/GA/Marietta/RedHares.
