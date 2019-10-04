The owners of Red Door Tavern recently announced the opening of their interactive game room, Arcadia at Red Door Tavern, in the heart of Buckhead. Located adjacent to Red Door Tavern’s entrance, the 800-square-foot 1980s themed gaming area houses more than 20 classic arcade games including favorites such as Galaga, Joust, Jurassic Park, Ms. Pac-Man and Tekken.
“We are beyond excited to bring a fresh concept to Red Door Tavern and the Buckhead neighborhood,” says Steve Shamatta, owner of Red Door Tavern. “Arcadia is designed to transport our guests back to the 1980s with its games and design, and we are thrilled to see patrons of all ages enjoy this brand new interactive extension of our current offerings.”
In addition to a number of retro games, Arcadia also features mural clad walls depicting classic characters including Donkey Kong, Mega Man and the Super Mario Bros. along with unique handcrafted ﬂooring comprised of over 180,000 pennies.
Red Door Tavern is owned and operated by Steve Shamatta and has served as a Buckhead neighborhood staple for the past 15 years. As a continuation of their current offerings, Arcadia at Red Door Tavern will provide an avenue of activity-based entertainment to the bar’s patrons.
Arcadia at Red Door Tavern is open daily Monday through Saturday beginning at 3 p.m., and the game room can be accessed through the main entrance of Red Door Tavern at 3180 Roswell Rd, Atlanta, 30305. For more information, follow on Instagram at @reddoortavern.
