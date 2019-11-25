The Janice Overbeck Real Estate Team of Keller Williams, 2249 Roswell Road in Marietta, will host Sweets with Santa on Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Participants can visit with Santa and enjoy holiday treats. Professional printed pictures with Santa will be available for a $15 donation to the non-profit, JO Gives. There will also be a free trackless train for children to ride around the building.
Participants can bring their four-legged furry friends for a picture with Santa Paws. There will be free refreshments for them. All pets must be up to date on vaccinations and must be friendly around other pets, people and children.
For more information, visit on www.JaniceOverbeck.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.