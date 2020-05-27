On May 21, The Janice Overbeck Real Estate Team held an appreciation barbeque lunch to honor local Cobb County and surrounding area police, firemen and EMTs.
The Capital City Home Loans grilling food truck served up burgers and hotdogs with a variety of sides sponsored by other local partners. Attendees used either the “social distancing patio” to enjoy their meal or took it on the road.
Lunch was also packed up and delivered to Cobb County 911 dispatch.
For more information, visit www.JaniceOverbeck.com.
The sound is great! This activity is really significant at the time of Covid. The fast-spreading Covid-19 has created an enormous impact on real estate market. The sellers want to sell house quickly, but feel scare to let someone into their homes. The buyers are also in the same situation. Therefore, the Janice Overbeck Real Estate Team is really generous. I admire what you are doing there!
