Celebrate Read Across America and Dr. Seuss's birthday will some sidewalk chalk art on Tuesday from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. outside the South Cobb Regional Library.
Library staff will provide the chalk or participants can bring their own.
Participants must be socially-distanced along the sidewalk around the building. Masks are highly encouraged and sharing chalk outside of family groups is discouraged.
