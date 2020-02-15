The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square in Marietta, will have the 3rd Annual Women in Horror Film Festival from Feb. 27-29.
The festival is dedicated to showcasing the best in independent genre films and promoting diversity and inclusion in film.
Single screenings are $15, a Feb. 27 only pass is $25, Feb. 28-29 passes are $40 and full weekend passes are $75. The films are not rated, therefore, no one under the age of 18 will be permitted without a parent or legal guardian present.
For more information, visit www.WIHFF.com.
