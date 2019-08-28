Step Up for Hope, the 3rd annual Awareness and Fundraising Gala for Rescuing Hope was held at the Marriott Marquis on Aug. 17.
Gala attendees learned the mission of Rescuing Hope - to enlighten, educate and empower the public, first responders and survivors on sex trafficking in the Atlanta area, around the U.S. and worldwide. Funds were raised through corporate sponsorships, ticket sales, silent and live auctions and donations to support these efforts.
Harry Norman Realtors supported these efforts as the Platinum sponsor.
President Jenni Bonura and her husband, Don; general manager Todd Emerson and wife, Meredith; along with associates Lindsey Ramsey, Jessica Diamond, Phil Robertson, Ross Doyle, Jeff DeJarnett, Linda Moore-Connor, Susan Bryjia and Hicks Malonson attended along with Steve Jenkins of Campbell & Brannon.
Rescuing Hope was founded by Marietta resident Susan Norris after she authored a novel of the same name in 2012. The book, a fictional tale of one young girl's nightmare based off real live situations, led Norris to become an authority on the sex trade. She has gone on to train law enforcement, medical personnel, teachers, school counselors and houses of faith to recognize the signs of a person who has been taken into the trade.
