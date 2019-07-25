The 33rd Annual Art in the Park will be Aug. 31 to Sept. 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Glover Park on Marietta Square.
Cobb County’s only annual fine art show, Art in the Park features a broad spectrum of artists and artwork. With offerings in watercolor, acrylic, oil, pastel, woodworking, glass, photography, textiles and jewelry in fine metals and precious stones, the Artist Market gives participants the chance to purchase art but also to talk with the artists who make it. Some artists also offer demonstrations during the festival for a real behind-the-scenes look.
For the third year, the festival presents the One Piece Project. Each participating artist will select one work of art, marked with a One Piece Project purple ribbon, for which he or she will donate 10% of the sale price to the festival. Art in the Park will then distribute the proceeds to the “Inspired by the heArt” exhibition.
The “Inspired by the heArt” show is an event that began in 2013, and allows Cobb County students with mild to severe intellectual disabilities to create, celebrate and display their artistic skills. Last year, more than 200 students participated in the event held at The Art Station-Big Shanty.
Marietta Square has several year-round art galleries, so the festival is teaming up with them to present the self-guided Marietta Square Art Gallery Tour. In addition to perusing the Artist Market, participants can visit some of the city’s best galleries.
The Chalk Spot street art display for children benefits the Marietta High School Visual Arts Club and offers participants the opportunity to create one-of-a-kind designs in individual sidewalk spaces. This onsite art will remain on display throughout the festival, weather permitting. Chalk Spot participation is $10 per person for applications postmarked by Aug. 16 and includes a box of chalk plus other goodies,
The Children’s Art Alley, a free, interactive “make and take” area will be located next to The Strand Theatre. Kids can also participate in activities like face painting and sand art for a small fee.
In addition to local restaurants along the Square, the festival will have Food Truck Row with a variety of mobile restaurants.
For 2018, Art in the Park was ranked in Sunshine Artist Magazine’s 200 Best Shows in America in Fine Art & Design.
Since 2007, Art in the Park has been honored as a Southeast Tourism Society Top 20 Event, ranked in the Top 100 in the nation in the Classic and Contemporary Craft Shows by Sunshine Artist Magazine and has also earned awards from the Southeast Festivals and Events Association and the International Festivals & Events Association.
For more information, visit http://www.artparkmarietta.com.
